I tried every muffin flavor I could find at Costco and ranked them from worst to best

I had never tried a Costco muffin before this taste test.

Every time I go to Costco , I glance wonderingly at the enormous muffins from the bakery, which cost $US7.99 ($AU11) for two six-packs.

For years, I’ve yearned from afar, but I decided to try them all for the first time and rank them from worst to best.

I purchased and sampled them plain, at room temperature, and on the same day. Half were baked that morning, and the other half were from the day prior.

The first thing that struck me about these muffins was how incredibly heavy they were. Squat with a nearly ideal, almost equal top-to-bottom ratio, they felt remarkably dense.

Enticed by the generous, visible toppings, I dug in.