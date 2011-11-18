Which Kids Become Leaders: Rule-Followers Or Rule-Breakers?

Early behaviour can be a sign of future roles:



The limited behavioural genetics research reported in the leadership literature has not investigated the degree to which early life experiences predict future emergence into leadership roles. This is the first study to focus on parenting style and early life experiences of rule breaking, and their relationships to leadership roles assumed in adulthood, while controlling for genetic and personality contributions. Using a sample of male twins reared together, we found that authoritative parenting practices was negatively related to modest and serious rule breaking, while being positively related to emergence in leadership roles into adulthood. We also found that modest rule breaking behaviour positively predicted the number of leadership roles taken on by individuals, while serious rule breaking negatively predicted the number of leadership roles. Implications for future leadership research and practice are discussed.

Source: “Early life experiences as determinants of leadership role occupancy: The importance of parental influence and rule breaking behaviour” from The Leadership Quarterly, Volume 20, Issue 3, June 2009, Pages 329-342

