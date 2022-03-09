The iPhone 13 Pro Max has the biggest screen of any iPhone model – here’s how it compares

- The iPhone 13 Pro Max has the biggest screen of any iPhone with a diagonal display of 6.7 inches (18cm).
- The next largest iPhones are the 12, 13, and 13 Pro with 6.1 inch (15cm) displays.
- The first several iPhones had screens measuring just 3.5 inches (10cm), quite small by today’s standards.
iPhones come in a variety of sizes. While the size of an iPhone 8 might be preferred by some, the larger screens of more recent iPhone releases can be more appealing to others.
At the time of writing, the largest iPhones that Apple has ever produced are the iPhone 12 Pro Max and 13 Pro Max, which have a diagonal screen size of 6.7-inches (18cm).
Here’s how all the iPhones, from the iPhone 6 to 13, stack up in terms of physical dimensions.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max and 13 Pro Max have the biggest screens of any iPhone
The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max have screens that are 6.7 inches (18cm) on the diagonal. This screen size exceeds the next closest – the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 – by 0.6 inches (3cm).
When it comes to width and height, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro are also Apple’s largest iPhones yet.
If that’s a bit large for you but you still want elite processing power and cameras, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 5.78 inch (15cm) screen measured on the diagonal, and it still is a formidable phone.
Here’s how all of the iPhones stack up in screen size
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7″ display, height: 6.33 inches (15cm), width: 3.07 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7″ display, height: 6.33 inches (15cm), width: 3.07 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: 6.5″ display, height: 6.22 inches (15cm), width: 3.06 inches (8cm)
- iPhone XS Max: 6.5″ display, height: 6.2 inches (15cm), width 3.05 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 13 Pro: 6.1″ display, height: 5.78 inches (15cm), width: 2.81 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1″ display, height: 5.78 inches (15cm), width: 2.82 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 13: 6.1″ display, height: 5.78 inches (15cm), width: 2.81 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 12: 6.1″ display, height: 5.78 inches (15cm), width: 2.82 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 11: 6.1″ display, height: 5.94 inches (15cm), width: 2.98 inches (8cm)
- iPhone XR: 6.1″ display, height: 5.94 inches (15cm), width: 2.98 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 11 Pro: 5.8″ display, height: 5.67 inches (15cm), width: 2.81 inches (8cm)
- iPhone XS: 5.8″ display, height: 5.65 inches (15cm), width: 2.79 inches (8cm)
- iPhone X: 5.8″ display, height: 5.65 inches (15cm), width: 2.79 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 8 Plus: 5.5″ display, height: 6.24 inches (15cm), width: 3.07 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 7 Plus: 5.5″ display, height: 6.23 inches (15cm), width: 3.07 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 6s Plus: 5.5″ display, height: 6.23 inches (15cm), width: 3.07 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 6 Plus: 5.5″ display, height: 6.22 inches (15cm), width: 3.06 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 12 Mini: 5.4″ display, height: 5.18 inches (13cm), width: 2.82 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 13 Mini: 5.4″ display, height: 5.18 inches (13cm), width: 2.53 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 8: 4.7″ display, height: 5.45 inches (13cm), width: 2.65 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 7: 4.7″ display, height: 5.44 inches (13cm), width: 2.64 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 6s: 4.7″ display, height: 5.44 inches (13cm), width: 2.64 inches (8cm)
- iPhone 6: 4.7″ display, height: 5.44 inches (13cm), width: 2.64 inches (8cm)
- iPhone SE: 4.7″ display, height: 5.45 inches (13cm), width: 2.65 inches (8cm)
