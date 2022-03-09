The iPhone 13 Pro Max has the biggest screen of any iPhone model – here’s how it compares

iPhones on the market right now have different screen specs to meet your needs and wants. Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has the biggest screen of any iPhone with a diagonal display of 6.7 inches (18cm).

The next largest iPhones are the 12, 13, and 13 Pro with 6.1 inch (15cm) displays.

The first several iPhones had screens measuring just 3.5 inches (10cm), quite small by today’s standards.

iPhones come in a variety of sizes. While the size of an iPhone 8 might be preferred by some, the larger screens of more recent iPhone releases can be more appealing to others.

At the time of writing, the largest iPhones that Apple has ever produced are the iPhone 12 Pro Max and 13 Pro Max, which have a diagonal screen size of 6.7-inches (18cm).

Here’s how all the iPhones, from the iPhone 6 to 13, stack up in terms of physical dimensions.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and 13 Pro Max have the biggest screens of any iPhone

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max have screens that are 6.7 inches (18cm) on the diagonal. This screen size exceeds the next closest – the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 – by 0.6 inches (3cm).

When it comes to width and height, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro are also Apple’s largest iPhones yet.

Quick tip: Though the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the exact same dimensions as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the 13 Pro Max is the only one of the two that Apple still sells. The 13 Pro Max also has a newer processor and longer battery life.



If that’s a bit large for you but you still want elite processing power and cameras, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 5.78 inch (15cm) screen measured on the diagonal, and it still is a formidable phone.

Here’s how all of the iPhones stack up in screen size