PODCAST: Which iPhone 6 Is Best?

In this week’s podcast, Farhad Manjoo and I talk about Microsoft buying Minecraft, Yahoo’s windfall from the Alibaba IPO, and which iPhone 6 is the best. Manjoo is a tech columnist at the New York Times, and I am editor of Business Insider’s tech section.

We record this podcast on a weekly basis. You can subscribe to it in iTunes here. If you use a podcast app, here’s an RSS link to the show. That should help you subscribe. And you should definitely subscribe.

Listen below, or over at SoundCloud:

Some stories we discuss:

