Here's How To Figure Out Which iPhone 5 To Buy

Between the choice of carrier, capacity, and colour, you have a lot of options with the iPhone 5.Of course the colour is entirely a matter of preference, but there are some choices that matter much more than others.



Here are some pointers on how to make a decision before pre-orders open up Friday at midnight Pacific.

If connectivity is the most important thing to you, go with Verizon. Verizon’s phone service is so pervasive it’s scary, especially here in New York. Our personal iPhone works with Verizon, and we’ve never had a problem making a phone call.

Verizon’s LTE service is equally impressive, bringing screaming broadband to your phone in 370 cities across the country. Sprint and AT&T have much smaller LTE networks.

If you absolutely refuse to pay for metered monthly data, go with Sprint. Sprint’s pitch has been “truly unlimited data” for a while with good reason – one flat rate gets you all the data you want each month. Verizon and AT&T have tiered data plans that charge you extra if you go over your monthly allotment.

If you want to keep your unlimited AT&T/Verizon plan, stick with AT&T. You can stay grandfathered in and continue paying a flat rate. But be warned! AT&T will slow down your connection if you exceed 5 GB of data usage per month.

If you’re a media junkie who wants to carry all your music and video files everywhere, get a 64 GB phone. It’ll set you back more than the other models, but you’ll have far more capacity that they do. Happy movie-watching! Everyone else will be fine with the 16 GB model.

So which iPhone 5 are we going to get?

The 16 GB, white iPhone 5 on Verizon.

