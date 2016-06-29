Now you can find out which house you'd belong to in the American Hogwarts

At this point, everybody knows which house they would belong to at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry (Ravenclaw represent!), but now you can take a quiz to find out where you’d go if you were an American wizard.

Pottermore, the site where author J.K. Rowling reveals new information about the beloved “Harry Potter” universe and shares new content, has been updated with a bevy of new details about Ilvermory, the American Wizarding School set to appear in the upcoming movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Registered users can take an official quiz to learn where they would be sorted. The houses are:

Horned Serpent

Horned Serpent, which favours scholars, was founded by the Irish witch Isolt Sayre, who also founded Ilvermory. She is said to have felt a kinship with the mythical creature.

Wampus

Wampus, which favours warriors, was founded by one of her adopted sons, Webster Boot. He is described as having been “argumentative but fiercely loyal.” Sounds like a little like Gryffindor

Thunderbird

Thunderbird, the house that favours adventurers, was founded by Webster’s brother, Chadwick Boot. According to Pottermore, he was “intelligent but often temperamental.”

Pukwudgie

Pukwudgie was founded by James Steward, who was a No-Maj (the American term for Muggle). He was the boys’ adoptive father, and chose the Pukwudgie for his house sigil because he was inspired by funny stories Isolt had told him about the time that she had lived with one.

All of the houses are named after creatures from Native American myth, which could, potentially, be a little concerning, as Rowling has been criticised for appropriating the culture.

You can take the quiz for yourself here.

