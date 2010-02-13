Which Hunky Daily News Reporter Took Off His Shirt For Dove?

Daily News reporter Rich Shapiro took an hour-and-a-half shower for Dove body wash.
He reports a titillating account of the shoot today at the Daily News.
The photographer, Veronique Vial, looked me over and declared me ready to go.
But when I took off my shirt and saw that my nipples were horribly dry – due to the over-chlorinated hotel pool – I wasn’t sure if I should laugh or cry.
Vial summoned the makeup artist.
“No problem,” she said as she whipped out some cream.
I puffed out my damaged nips and she dabbed it on. For a moment, I savoured the absurdity of the scene: a Parisian makeup artist tending to my nipples.
Perhaps it’s not so bad to be a reporter these days.
