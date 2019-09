The Xoom has been out for almost two months now. The LG G Slate launches on Wednesday. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1 and 8.9 will be here this summer.



Android’s selection of tablets keeps growing, leaving you with a big choice. Let us know which Honeycomb you plan on buying this year.

