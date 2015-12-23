The ultimate guide to help you find the healthiest holiday treats

‘Tis the season to eat loads of chocolate-y, peppermint-filled treats with loved ones.

Yes, for the most part, holiday treats aren’t great for you. But if you had to choose between a candy cane and a gingerbread man, we figured you might like some guidance.

So we took the best 15 desserts and accounted for their calories, fat, sugar, and protein content. That way, desserts lower in sugar, fat, and calories and higher in protein got ranked more positively than candies higher in sugar, fat, and calories and lower in protein.

Here were the winners and losers from best (#1) to worst (#15):

NOW WATCH: These animations will help you understand the maths concepts you never got in high school



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.