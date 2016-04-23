Spotify can tell you which 'Game of Thrones' character you are based on your music tastes

Dave Smith
Game of thronesHBO

In celebration of the new season of “Game of Thrones” airing this weekend, Spotify has a brand new website that can analyse your music tastes and tell you which character you are from the hit HBO show.

Here’s how it works.

First, visit this website. Then log into your Spotify account.

Uh, sure.

Prepare yourself emotionally and click continue.

You'll see the big map of the seven kingdoms from the 'Game of Thrones' intro.

Then it will zoom in as soon as it's found your 'Game of Thrones' character match.

Boom! Turns out I'm Jaqen H'ghar, an assassin from the mysterious group known as the Faceless Men of Braavos. I'm a bit surprised by the results since I hardly listen to music that would be considered 'trance' or 'psychedelia,' but I trust Spotify knows what music I listen to better than I do!

Spotify created a similar tool back in December when the new 'Star Wars' movie came out, where it could tell you which 'Star Wars' character you are. I think that one was a bit more accurate, but that doesn't really matter. It's all in good fun.

