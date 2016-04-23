Spotify can tell you which 'Game of Thrones' character you are based on your music tastes

In celebration of the new season of “Game of Thrones” airing this weekend, Spotify has a brand new website that can analyse your music tastes and tell you which character you are from the hit HBO show.
Here’s how it works.
Boom! Turns out I'm Jaqen H'ghar, an assassin from the mysterious group known as the Faceless Men of Braavos. I'm a bit surprised by the results since I hardly listen to music that would be considered 'trance' or 'psychedelia,' but I trust Spotify knows what music I listen to better than I do!
Spotify
