Which Football Coaches Got Fired This Weekend?

Photo: AP

The Division I football season is ending for many teams and that means its time for some to clean house.Miami fired Randy Shannon after a 7-5 season that sees the school become bowl eligible, but did not meet the rather lofty standards that the Hurricanes set for their football program.



Shannon was actually given a four-year contract extension before this season, but lost two games to other Florida schools — including a OT loss to South Florida this weekend, a game that was played in front of a half empty Sun Life Stadium.

Miami, a private school, will pay $1.5 million to buy out the remainder of his contract. Shannon was 16-16 in ACC play over his four years.

In another bit of odd timing, Indiana fired Bill Lynch one day after the biggest win of his career at the school. The Hoosiers won their first game at Purdue since 1996 to reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket, but unfortunately, it was their only Big 10 win of the season. It was just their third conference win in three years and they gave up 83 points to Wisconsin earlier this season.

The Shannon firing immediately led to reports that Monday Night Football analyst Jon Gruden had already been approached by the Hurricanes, but Gruden reiterated his commitment to television.

Click here to the 16 Best Head Coaching Candidates out there >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.