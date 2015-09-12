These are the foods that you should -- and should not -- refrigerate

To refrigerate or not to refrigerate, that is the question.
OK, so maybe Hamlet didn’t say those exact words, but it’s certainly a topic many have pondered.
The FDA recommends refrigerating or freezing perishable foods right away. Meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, and certain kinds of produce should never be kept at room temperature for more than two hours, or not more than one hour if the temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. But what about bread, or tomatoes, or honey?
Fear no more: We’ve put together a list of all the items you should or should not store in the fridge, so you’ll never have to wonder again. (Note: This is not intended as a substitute for public health recommendations.)
The USDA recommends refrigerating butter, and freezing butter if you're not going to use it within one to two days. But many people keep butter in a covered dish outside the fridge. Since it's made from pasteurised milk, it's less likely to grow bacteria, according to the blog Weblog Care2.
Keeping onions in the fridge makes them go soft and eventually turn moldy, due to the moist environment. Store them in a cool, dry place (but separate from potatoes, because storing them together makes them both go bad faster).
Honey stays good pretty much indefinitely, so there's no need to keep it in the fridge. Besides, the cold will cause it to crystal ize.
Apples keep for about a week at room temperature, or longer if you put them in the fridge. Some kinds of apples can be stored for much longer (several months) when wrapped individually, kept in an insulated container, and stored in a cool place.
Don't keep garlic in the fridge, because the moisture will make it grow moldy and start to sprout. You should keep it in a cool, dry place.
Like milk, you should always refrigerate raw (or cooked) meat, and separate it from other foods to prevent cross-contamination. Here's how long meat is good for in the fridge: Raw ground meats, all poultry, seafood, and variety meats: 1 to 2 days; raw roasts, steaks, and chops (beef, veal, lamb, and pork): 3 to 5 days; and cooked meat, poultry, and seafood: 3 to 4 days. Meat will last several months or more in the freezer.
