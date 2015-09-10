Which European countries are pulling their weight in accepting refugees -- and which ones aren't

This summer, every European country has been watching the enormous number of refugees seeking asylum making their way through southern Europe. But some are doing more about it than others.

A great report released by Citi researchers on Wednesday puts some numbers to the current crisis, including which countries are doing most and least in allowing refugees to take up residence.

The chart of which countries are taking in most refugees per capita is pretty interesting, showing that it’s not just Germany opening up its doors:

The figures are from 2014 so the enormous recent flows might have changed the picture a little — Germany is expecting as many as 800,000 refugees this year, though that doesn’t mean they will all have their applications accepted, which is what the chart above shows.

In terms of raw numbers, Germany came out on top last year, accepting over 40,000 asylum applications. But Sweden is close behind with more than 30,000, and a population less than one eighth the size of Germany’s.

