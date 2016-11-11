An expert reveals the best credit card to earn travel rewards and airline miles

Photo: iStock

The INSIDER Summary:

• Daraius Dubash and Emily Jablon have earned millions of airline miles and hotel points.

• They write about the best ways to use them on their website, A Million Mile Secrets.

• They recommend Chase Sapphire Preferred, “a Swiss army knife of a credit card.”

Daraius Dubash and Emily Jablon have visited over 30 countries and six out of seven continents with their millions of airline miles and hotel points. On A Million Mile Secrets, they explain how they do it and share the best offers in order to make travel accessible to more people.

There are countless credit cards out there, each with their own terms and conditions for travellers. But which is the best one?

Dubash and Jablon said that while the answer varies based on what users are looking for, their favourite credit card is Chase Sapphire Preferred.

“The card that I recommend the most to folks is the Chase Sapphire Preferred just because it’s an easy card to understand,” Dubash told INSIDER. “The points count towards different airlines such as United and different hotels such as Marriot and Hyatt.”

The card comes with car rental insurance and trip delay reimbursement, and the points can also be converted into cash, which can go towards travel or other things.

“It’s a Swiss army knife of a credit card,” he said.

Read their full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred card for more info.

NOW WATCH: Simple etiquette rules to remember the next time you fly



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.