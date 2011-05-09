POP QUIZ: Guess Which Country Has The World's Richest Millionaires

Turns out, the two countries that are the biggest bastions for private banking also have the world’s wealthiest millionaires.
From a recent Deloitte study, here’s how it breaks down. Swiss millionaire households clock in with an average $4.2 million. Singapore is next, followed by the US.
Photo: Deloitte
