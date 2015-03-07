Here's where the world's ultra-rich are moving -- and where they are coming from

Luke MacGregor/Reuters Harrods department store in London, where you might find some of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

The world’s ultra-rich are on the move.

In its 2015 Wealth Report, real estate consultancy Knight Frank took a look at the migration flows of the world’s so-called high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs) from 2003 to 2013.

As a destination, the UK far outpaced every other country, with more than 114,000 HNWIs migrating there during the 10-year period. (HNWIs are defined as having at least $US30 million in assets.)

The US came in third place with 42,000 ultra-rich immigrants.

Note, the total number of HNWIs in the US (4 million in 2013) is still higher than the total in the UK (815,000 in 2013).

So where did the majority of those people come from?

Asia, mostly. About 76,000 HNWIs left China throughout the decade, while more than 43,000 took left India. According to the report, Singapore has been a popular destination for many of those emigrants.

Check it out:

NOW WATCH: 9 Animated Maps That Will Change The Way You See The World



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.