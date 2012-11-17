The Most Vacation-Deprived Countries

Anyone who has traveled to Paris in the summer know that the city — like many other European cities—clears out during the month of August, while the French take their month-long vacations. According to a new study from Expedia, French workers take off 30 full days a year.



Expedia recently unveiled its Vacation Deprivation study, which analysed the vacation habits of people in multiple countries and continents. Expedia polled thousands of people in 22 countries to find out who takes the most and least amounts of vacation.

The study found that people in Japan take the least amount of vacation; the average Japanese worker gets 13 days off each year but only takes five. South Koreans trailed right behind, getting an average of 19 days off but only taking seven.

Similarly, North American workers seem to be in need of vacation time. Americans, who get 12 days off each year, take 10 days of vacation, while Mexicans get 14 days of vacation, but only take 10 days off.

Europeans, on the other hand, see long vacations as almost mandatory. The study found that most employees in Europe get between 25 and 30 days of vacation time each year. French and Spanish workers said that they take off the full 30 days each year, while Germans take 28 days of vacation. Workers in the U.K., Norway, Sweden, and Denmark all said that they take 25 days of vacation.

Brazilians also reported taking off a full 30 days of vacation time each year.

