Biden says the US will ‘defend every inch of NATO territory’ after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. So which countries does that include?

People attend a pro-Ukraine protest rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 after Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. AP Photo/Michael Sohn

The US and NATO pledged Thursday to protect “every inch of NATO territory” amid Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Ukraine has expressed interest in joining the alliance but has never been formally admitted.

Some of its neighbors, however, are longstanding members of the organization.

After weeks of tense escalation at Ukraine’s borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday morning authorized a full-scale attack on the country.

In the hours that followed, explosions erupted cities across Ukraine — hundreds of miles from the previous conflict zone in the east of the country. Ukrainian officials have reported fighting on its borders with Russia, and dozens of casualties.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that no US troops would be sent to Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO, but warned that the US and its allies will “defend every inch of NATO territory.” The president also announced that some US troops will be sent to the Baltics to bolster NATO positions in the east.

“Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said in a Thursday speech from the White House. “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies.”

But as scores of Ukrainians flee to neighboring countries, the conflict has rapidly expanded into the most serious armed conflict in Europe for at least a decade.

What is NATO?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a military alliance created in 1949 to provide collective security against Soviet expansionism and encourage European political integration in the aftermath of World War II.

NATO serves as a collective security system, wherein its member states agree to mutually defend any attack on a member party by any external actor.

The agreement included just 12 countries when it was founded but has nearly tripled in size in the years since. The alliance now includes 28 European countries and two countries in North America.