The 10 Countries Sitting On A Huge Fortune Of Natural Gas

The nuclear disaster in Japan called has called into review the use of nuclear power, and many countries are looking into alternative forms of energy.Japan is already the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas, and global primary gas demand is expected to reach 5.1 trillion cubic meters in 2035, up from, 3.3 tcm today. Much of this is set to come from non-OECD countries that will account for almost 80% of the increase in demand between 2010 and 2035, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The report also suggests that production would need to increase to three times the current production levels in Russia, to meet gas demand in 2035. With that in mind we’ve highlighted the 10 countries with largest natural gas proved reserves.

Note: The data on reserves is based on 2010 estimates from the CIA World Factbook.

#10 Algeria

Proven reserves: 4.5 trillion cubic meters

Algeria accounts for 2.37% of all proven natural gas reserves.

#9 Venezuela

Proven reserves: 4.98 trillion cubic meters

Venezuela accounts for 2.62% of all proven natural gas reserves.

#8 Nigeria

Proven reserves: 5.25 trillion cubic meters

Nigeria accounts for 2.76% of all proven natural gas reserves.

#7 UAE

Proven reserves: 6.07 trillion cubic meters

UAE accounts for 3.19% of all proven natural gas reserves.

#6 United States of America

Proven reserves: 6.93 trillion cubic meters

The U.S. accounts for 3.64% of all proven natural gas reserves.

#5 Saudi Arabia

Proven reserves: 7.46 trillion cubic meters

Saudi Arabia accounts for 3.92% of all proven natural gas reserves.

#4 Turkmenistan

Proven reserves: 7.5 trillion cubic meters

Turkmenistan accounts for 3.95% of all proven natural gas reserves.

#3 Qatar

Proven reserves: 25.47 trillion cubic meters

Qatar accounts for 13.39% of all proven natural gas reserves.

#2 Iran

Proven reserves: 29.6 trillion cubic meters

Iran accounts for 15.57% of all proven natural gas reserves.

#1 Russia

Proven reserves: 47.57 trillion cubic meters

Russia accounts for 25.02% of all proven natural gas reserves.

