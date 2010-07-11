Here Are The Companies Getting Rich Off The World Cup

With the World Cup nearing its grand finale this Sunday, it’s time to look at the tournament’s winners both on and off the pitch.



The World Cup is not just about 22 men ‘kicking it’ to the now familiar sound of the vuvuzela, but also about the companies that are making the event happen… and are profiting from it, of course.

We looked at which companies, from official sponsors to TV broadcasters to the construction firms that built the stadiums, have invested most heavily in South Africa 2010, and more importantly, what they get out of it.

