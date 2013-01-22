BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Which Companies Are Making Money In Mobile?

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Reviewing The Mobile Revenue Of Major Internet Companies (Seeking Alpha)

The mobile Internet era is affecting the entire Internet industry landscape. Companies well-positioned within mobile will thrive and survive in this new environment. Here are some companies that stand to benefit:

Photo: Seeking Alpha

The shift from desktop to mobile Internet usage will present unique opportunities as well as challenges (cannibalising desktop sales, smaller screens and ad space). The Internet companies mentioned above have embraced the mobile trend and, as a result, may be better positioned to survive and thrive in the new mobile Internet era.

Google Earnings Preview: All Eyes On Mobile (Forbes)

Google is set to release its fiscal fourth quarter 2012 earnings today after the close. The focus will once again be on the progress Google has made in its mobile business. During Google’s last earnings call, CEO Larry Page reiterated the company’s focus on its mobile and social products. In our opinion, these product lines are key for Google over the long term because over time more users will access the Web via smartphones than personal computers. Google, like other Internet players, has had a difficult time monetizing its mobile user base. Therefore, during this quarter’s earnings release we will be closely watching Google’s mobile advertising run-rate which quadrupled year-over-year in the third quarter to $8 billion from $2.5 billion.

Is Facebook Missing An Opportunity In Mobile Search? (Mobile Marketer)

Mobile search is ripe for innovation and Facebook could be the one to do it, given its large user base. However, by not making its new Graph Search service available on mobile at launch, this leaves the door open for someone else to take the lead as an agent for change. One strategy that Facebook could take in mobile search would be to launch a mobile application that leverages Graph Search to find local businesses. Facebook is dealing with many of the same issues that Google is in terms of figuring out how to monetise mobile as use increasingly moves from desktop to smartphones and tablets. While the social network’s initial efforts into mobile advertising via Sponsored Stories in the mobile news feed are finding early success, Facebook will need to have a presence in mobile search if it is to maintain its relevancy going forward.

Target Skips Super Bowl Commercial In favour Of Mobile (Mashable)

Big brands and their agencies will line up to compete for what they hope will be remembered as the best TV commercial in the upcoming Super Bowl, spending tens of millions of dollars in the process. One major retailer, Target, will be sitting on the sidelines, having developed a more modest and budget-friendly mobile game instead. To spread awareness, players are encouraged to challenge their Facebook friends to beat their high scores. The idea for the Snack Bowl game was developed internally, fed by the success of earlier mobile games Target has developed for various holidays, according to spokesperson Eddie Baeb. “We’re viewing digital as a lot more than shopping online. It’s an opportunity to connect with guests better.” The game will be promoted on the landing page of Target’s mobile site and on its flagship mobile apps, as well as through paid mobile advertising, including search.

Why Microsoft Should Have Copied Google’s Mobile Model (Tech Radar)

Not that they are doing any better, but the combination of hardware and services is crucial. Microsoft has a lot of catching up to do. When Google launched its first own-brand mobile device, there was a lot of scepticism about the search giant’s ability to build a competitive smartphone. However, as Android matured, improved devices such as the Nexus One began to present a serious challenge to the iPhone. Nexus devices are fully approved by Google and sold directly, as well as through network partners. By taking this route Google has shown itself equal to the only other major phone manufacturer to sell its devices direct lto the consumer— Apple. Microsoft is trailing in Google’s wake. Among other things, the company needs to offer consumer-friendly cloud services that unify across all Windows devices.

Is Mobile Advertising Misunderstood? (MediaPost)

While the small screen and modal nature of the device pose challenges to deliver the advertiser message and consumer engagement, approaches to mobile advertising may be headed in the wrong direction, chasing a misconception of the mobile device use case. Mobile is misunderstood. “Location, location, location,” is the adage in real estate and in mobile, yet the importance of location outside of navigation and discovery may be leading to crippling mistakes for advertising in the mobile channel.

Assumptions And Myths About Mobile To Reconsider (Smashing Magazine)

Mobile is very young. Everyone is learning (usually by making mistakes). Because of that, the market is also struggling with generalizations and even stereotypes. Let’s have a look at common myths associated with the mobile universe:

Mobile is well-defined

Mobile is iOS

Mobile means less

Mobile-specific content is mandatory

Mobile means apps

These are exciting yet overwhelming times for Web development. We are being forced to rethink the purpose of websites or apps we are creating. We have no ability to predict what will happen next, what constraints and abilities the next devices will bring. It all comes down to knowing the needs of your audience.

How To Do A Mobile SEO Audit (State Of Search)

The goal of a mobile (Search Engine Optimization) SEO audit is to provide a full vision of a site’s present organic mobile activity, allowing recommendations to improve mobile search visibility, traffic and conversions. To achieve this goal, here are the following phases in the overall process:

The mobile SEO need – why is it important?

Choosing a mobile organisation – the architecture alternatives

Research and analyse – the mobile SEO audit checklist

Improve and maximise – the mobile SEO recommendations

Measure and improve the mobile SEO process

The ultimate goal of any SEO process should be a positive return on investment and to effectively measure and validate what you’re achieving with the process.

