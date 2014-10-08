This Map Shows Which Towns And Cities Across The US Stay Up The Latest At Night

Fitness tracker maker and health platform Jawbone analysed data coming in from its wristbands to put together an interactive map that shows exactly when each county in the country typically falls asleep.

Jawbone found that Brooklyn (or Kings County) has the latest average bedtime at 12:07 a.m., while the Maui and Kauai counties in Hawaii fall asleep the earliest (10:31 p.m. and 10:33 p.m., respectively).

The map shows that most counties along the East Coast have later average bedtimes (i.e. after 11 pm) while those on the West Coast mostly fall in the 10:45-11:15 p.m. range.

You’ll notice the biggest difference when looking at counties that fall near time zone borderlines, as Jawbone notes in its blog.

Jawbone also broke down each county by how many hours of sleep they get. Areas such as Pocahontas, West Virginia and Sawyer, Wisconsin were among the few that get more than 7.5 hours of sleep each night. New York City, by comparison, gets an average of 6.82 hours of sleep per night, and Washington DC sleeps for an average of 6.89 hours each night.

