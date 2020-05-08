I made deviled eggs using 3 celebrity chefs' recipes, and the best ones were the cheapest to make

Paige Bennett for Insider; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF; Ray Tamarra/Getty; Getty Images/Aaron Davidson There are several celebrity chefs who swear by their deviled eggs recipes.

I tried three different deviled egg recipes from Alex Guarnaschelli, Rachael Ray, and Paula Deen to see which one was the best.

Deen’s recipe made beautiful-looking eggs, but the pickle flavour was overpowering and the texture of the yolk was too chunky.

I thought Ray’s recipe had good flavour and texture, however, I wasn’t a huge fan of the lettuce garnish.

Guarnaschelli’s recipe used the cheapest ingredients, was easy to make, and had the best flavour and texture.

Deviled eggs are a staple at many dinner parties and picnics, but everyone seems to have their own take on this classic dish – including celebrity chefs.

I tested deviled egg recipes from Alex Guarnaschelli, Rachael Ray, and Paula Deen to find which star has the best one.

Read on to see how these celebrity-chef recipes stacked up.

Alex Guarnaschelli’s deviled egg recipe calls for basic ingredients.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF Alex Guarnaschelli is a judge on shows like Food Network’s ‘Chopped.’

Guarnaschelli’s deviled eggs are similar to the classic eggs I grew up eating for every holiday.

I had most of the ingredients needed in my kitchen already, so I knew I could whip these up in no time.

The ingredients included eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, white wine vinegar, paprika, lemon juice, hot sauce, and salt. Since the ingredients are simple, these are also the cheapest eggs I made.

According to the recipe, you can also add scallions at the end for a little flair.

Making Guarnaschelli’s deviled eggs couldn’t be easier.

Paige Bennett for Insider Alex Guarnaschelli’s deviled eggs were easy to make.

Guarnaschelli’s deviled eggs are a breeze to make.

I simply tossed my egg yolks into a bowl with the other ingredients and mixed it until it was really creamy and smooth, which only took a couple of minutes.

The mixture was creamy enough that it was pretty easy to pipe back into the egg whites, too.

The eggs weren’t super attractive because the dark Worcestershire sauce and red hot sauce made the yolk mixture a darker yellow colour, but this was remedied by dusting the eggs with paprika and sprinkling on scallions for a finishing touch.

I loved Guarnaschelli’s tangy eggs that also had a nice kick.

Paige Bennett for Insider Alex Guarnaschelli’s simple deviled eggs.

Overall, these eggs were delicious.

The yolk mixture was smooth and soft, the white wine vinegar and lemon juice gave them a nice tang, and the Worcestershire sauce and paprika combined to give a slightly smoky, umami flavour.

The scallions also added a nice freshness and a slight crunch to contrast the smooth yolk mixture, and I really loved that the hot sauce gave these eggs a bit of a bite to add another flavour dimension.

Rachael Ray’s eggs were a unique take, but they required the most ingredients of the three recipes.

Ray Tamarra/Getty Rachael Ray is a well-known TV personality and chef.

Ray has created a Caesar deviled egg that stands out from the crowd – but with this originality comes several ingredients. Luckily, most of them are simple and were already in my pantry and fridge.

This recipe called for eggs, mayonnaise, grated garlic, Worcestershire sauce, anchovy paste, lemon juice, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, salt, pepper, and finely chopped romaine hearts.

Since I don’t eat fish, I replaced the anchovy paste with olive juice, which packs a similar briny flavour. I also used an anchovy-free Worcestershire sauce that I found at the grocery store.

Ray’s deviled eggs were fairly easy to put together, but they required a lot of organisation.

Paige Bennett for Insider This recipe was more complicated to follow.

For this recipe, it is easiest to organise the ingredients and measure everything out first before diving in.

The yolk mixture had a slightly thicker texture and did turn a dark yellow, likely because of the dark olive juice and Worcestershire sauce. However, it piped into the egg whites fairly easily even though I made a mess using a plastic bag.

These eggs were simple to garnish, too. Just a few romaine heart ribbons turned the deviled egg into a little work of art.

Ray’s Caesar deviled eggs sounded strange at first, but they tasted amazing.

Paige Bennett for Insider Rachael Ray’s Caesar deviled eggs.

Of the deviled eggs I tried, these had the most umami flavour.

The yolk mixture had a nice savoury flavour, thanks to the Parmesan and Worcestershire sauce. The texture was smooth, but not quite as smooth as Guarnaschelli’s deviled eggs.

Although the romaine lettuce looked nice, it added a weird texture and an even weirder aftertaste for me. Romaine is great with the rich flavours of a Caesar salad, but it doesn’t meld well with the taste of eggs.

Paula Deen’s recipe didn’t call for a lot of ingredients, but some of them weren’t kitchen staples.

Getty Images/Aaron Davidson Paula Deen has hosted several cooking shows.

Deen touts a “Traditional Southern Deviled Eggs” recipe that calls for: eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, sweet pickle relish, salt, pepper, paprika, sweet gherkin pickles, and pimiento peppers.

I don’t know many people who keep sweet pickle relish, sweet gherkin pickles, or pimiento peppers on hand, but luckily, these are cheap ingredients that are easy to find if you want to make this recipe.

Deen’s eggs are all about the garnish.

Paige Bennett for Insider Paula Deen’s eggs looked pretty with all the garnishes.

The process of making these eggs was fairly simple. I cut the hard-boiled eggs and put the yolks in a bowl; mixed the mayonnaise, relish, mustard, salt, and pepper with the yolks; and finally, garnished the eggs with paprika, pickles, and pimientos.

I noticed this recipe called for more mayonnaise than the others, which resulted in a really creamy, fluffy yolk mixture. The minimal ingredients for the mixture also meant it retained its appealing, bright-yellow colour.

The star of the show here is the garnish, which consists of a light dusting of paprika, carefully placed pickle slices, and a few bright pimiento slices. These eggs looked pretty fancy with all this attention to detail.

However, when it comes to Deen’s deviled eggs, I learned that looks can be deceiving.

Paige Bennett for Insider Paula Deen’s Southern deviled eggs.

Deen’s eggs looked very nice with all of the fixings on top, but these eggs had a distinct pickled, briny flavour that was a bit overpowering for me.

With all of that mayonnaise, the yolk mixture was also a bit bland and could have used more mustard to balance the flavours.

The worst part, however, was that the sweet pickle relish made the yolk kind of chunky, which isn’t exactly a texture that I find appealing in my food.

Overall, simple is best when it comes to deviled eggs, and Guarnaschelli’s recipe was my favourite.

Paige Bennett for Insider Alex Guarnaschelli’s eggs were the best of the bunch.

Why do people love deviled eggs? They are simple, cheap, and delicious.

It’s always fun to try something new in the kitchen, but sometimes, a classic is a classic for a reason.

This is exactly how I felt about Guarnaschelli’s deviled eggs, which were so delicious and only required a few ingredients and steps. The overall texture was smooth and creamy, and the flavours were well-balanced without being bland.

Still, I enjoyed Ray’s unique take on deviled eggs. By employing the classic ingredients of a Caesar salad, Ray has created eggs packed with a rich, umami flavour. To make these eggs even better, I would just replace the romaine garnish with scallions.

If you love briny flavours, Deen’s recipe could be a winner for you. For my own tastes, I would cut back on some of the briny ingredients and reduce the amount of mayonnaise to make this recipe more enjoyable.

All in all, each recipe has its own merits, but for me, Guarnaschelli’s simple and cheap recipe won me over.

