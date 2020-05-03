Here's a breakdown of which chain restaurants are planning to reopen their dining rooms, and which ones aren't

Starbucks Starbucks is one of the chains that will reopen some stores, albeit without seating.

Some states are already allowing restaurants to reopen their dining rooms.

While some chains are jumping at the chance to reopen, others are choosing to wait.

Here’s a breakdown of which chain restaurants are planning to reopen dining rooms and when, as well as the ones that aren’t.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some states across America are already allowing restaurants to reopen their dining rooms.

Georgia was the first state to reopen restaurant dining rooms, followed closely by Tennessee. Now Alaska, Iowa, Florida, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah all have plans to allow dining rooms to reopen in the foreseeable future.

While some chains are jumping at the chance to reopen as quickly as possible, other chains are choosing to stick to drive-thru and carry-out or to stay shuttered altogether.

Here’s a breakdown of which chain restaurants are planning to reopen dining rooms and when, and the chain restaurants that are choosing to remain closed.

McDonald’s

John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

McDonald’s has not announced any immediate plans to reopen dining rooms. The company sent Business Insider the following statement:

“While McDonald’s continues to assess plans for the future, we will continue serving customers in the US through drive-thru, walk-in takeout, and delivery.”

A spokesperson for McDonald’s also said that the company has established a reopening task force with franchisees, and that the company’s senior US leadership meets three times a day to reevaluate policies and procedures.

Starbucks

Starbucks

Starbucks is planning to open 90% of its US locations by June 1. However, most stores will still remain drive thru and pickup-only. Only select locations will allow customers inside, and those locations will remove seating and place social distancing markers indicating where customers should stand.

Chilli’s

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Images

Chilli’s reopened its dining rooms in Georgia on Monday, the day that reopening was allowed. The chain also reopened dining rooms in its restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma, Utah, North Dakota and South Dakota on May 1.

Dunkin’

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Dunkin’ has not announced any plans to reopen dining rooms. The chain also confirmed to Buzzfeed News that it did not plan to reopen dining rooms in Georgia or any of the states that are relaxing restrictions.

Chick-fil-A

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Chick-fil-A has no immediate plans to reopen its dining rooms.

“As some states begin to ease restrictions on the closure of local businesses, we are going to take additional time to review our operations and ensure we have necessary precautions in place to protect our Guests and Team Members before we reopen our dining rooms,” the company said in an announcement last Thursday.

Waffle House

AP

On Monday, Waffle House reopened dining rooms in locations that were takeout-only in Georgia and Tennessee. The chain plans to continue to reopen dining rooms in takeout-only locations as more states continue to loosen restrictions. However, shuttered locations will remain closed for the time being.

Chipotle

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Chipotle has not announced any immediate plans to open up its dining rooms.

Texas Roadhouse

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Texas Roadhouse has not announced any plans to reopen its dining rooms.

Burger King

Dave Rowland / Stringer / Getty Images

Burger King has not announced immediate plans to reopen its dining rooms.

Wendy’s

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wendy’s has not announced any immediate plans to reopen its dining rooms.

Outback Steakhouse

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Outback Steakhouse has already started to reopen dining rooms in Georgia and Texas and plans to continue to do so as restrictions loosen. Reopened dining rooms operate at a limited capacity and some serve a limited menu.

Raising Cane’s

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Raising Cane’s is in no hurry to reopen its dining rooms, and has no immediate plans to do so. The chain’s founder and CEO, Todd Graves, told Business Insider, “Reopening our dining rooms will happen on a restaurant by restaurant basis depending on the current conditions in the communities we serve. We never sacrifice quality for speed in serving our customers, and we will use this same philosophy in reopening our dining rooms.”

Dickey’s BBQ

Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Dickey’s Barbecue is reopening dining rooms in Georgia and Texas, the chain told Business Insider. Dickey’s plans to continue reopening dining rooms as allowed, and at 25% capacity.

Cracker Barrel

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Cracker Barrel reopened some dining rooms in Georgia and Tennessee, and reopened dining rooms in Texas, Oklahoma, and Utah on Friday. The chain plans to reopen dining rooms in Florida on Monday and will continue reopening as states allow.

“As more states and municipalities around the country lift restrictions on dine-in activities, we are approaching the reopening of our dining rooms in a staged and thoughtful manner in accordance with regulatory requirements and our own standards of excellence, and with the safety and wellbeing of our employees and guests at the forefront of all of our decisions,” a Cracker Barrel spokesperson told Business Insider in an email.

Yum Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell)

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Yum Brands CEO David Gibbs has said that the parent company of Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and more is in no rush to reopen dining rooms. Those chains have not yet announced immediate plans to reopen.

Cheesecake Factory

REUTERS/Fred Prouser

The Cheesecake Factory has not announced any immediate plans for reopening its dining rooms.

“We are working on preparations so we can reopen our dining rooms as soon as practicable. We’ll base our timing, first and foremost, on when we feel prepared to address the safety of our guests and staff.” Alethea Rowe, senior director of public relations for The Cheesecake Factory, said in a statement to Business Insider.

Applebee’s

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Applebee’s reopened dining rooms in Georgia and Tennessee this week, and plans to reopen dining rooms as allowed across the country. The chain plans to reopen dining rooms in Alaska, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah in the near future.

IHOP

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

IHOP has started reopening dining rooms at locations in Georgia and Tennessee.

Darden (Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and others)

Steve Helber/AP Photo

Darden has already started reopening dining rooms in Georgia and Tennessee and plans to continue reopening in states that will allow it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.