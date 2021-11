30 celebrities who have November birthdays

Penn Badgley: November 1 Penn Badgley. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images The “Gossip Girl” and “You” star turned 35 on November 1.

David Schwimmer: November 2 David Schwimmer. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty The “Friends” star was born on November 2.

Kendall Jenner: November 3 Kendall Jenner. Roger Kisby/Getty Images The famous model turns 26 this November 3.

Sean Combs: November 4 Sean Combs. Scott Gries/Getty Images for Universal Music The rapper, also known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Puffy, or Diddy, was born on November 4.

Kris Jenner: November 5 Kris Jenner. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images There are two Jenner birthdays this month. The TV personality was born on November 5.

Emma Stone: November 6 Emma Stone. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The “La La Land” (2016) actress turns 33 on November 6.

Lorde: November 7 Lorde. Ethan Miller/Getty Images The “Supercut” singer turns 25 this November 7.

Tara Reid: November 8 Tara Reid. Andreas Rentz / Getty Images The “American Pie” (1999) actress was born on November 8.

Lou Ferrigno: November 9 Lou Ferrigno. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Actor and fitness trainer Lou Ferrigno turns 70 on November 9.

Ellen Pompeo: November 10 Ellen Pompeo. C Flanigan/Getty Images The longtime “Grey’s Anatomy” heroine was born on November 10.

Leonardo DiCaprio: November 11 Leonardo DiCaprio. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images The “Titanic” (1997) heartthrob celebrates a birthday on November 11.

Whoopi Goldberg: November 13 Whoopi Goldberg. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express The longtime television host and actress was born on November 13.

Josh Duhamel: November 14 Josh Duhamel. Theo Wargo/Getty Images The “Safe Haven” (2013) and “Love, Simon” (2018) actor was born on November 14.

Shailene Woodley: November 15 Shailene Woodley. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images The activist and “Big Little Lies” actress turns 30 on November 15.

Maggie Gyllenhaal: November 16 Maggie Gyllenhaal. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images The actress and producer turns 44 on November 16.

RuPaul Charles: November 17 RuPaul Charles. Reuters/Andrew Kelly The namesake “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host was born on November 17.

Owen Wilson: November 18 Owen Wilson. Rodin Eckenroth /GettyImages The “Wonder” (2018) actor turns 53 this November 18.

Tyga: November 19 Tyga. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV The “Taste” rapper, otherwise known as Micheal Ray Stevenson, celebrates a birthday on November 19.

Ming-Na Wen: November 20 Ming-Na Wen. Frazer Harrison/Getty images The “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” actress was born on November 20.

Goldie Hawn: November 21 Goldie Hawn. MJ Kim/Getty Images The “Snatched” (2017) actress was born on November 21.

Miley Cyrus: November 23 Miley Cyrus. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images The Disney Channel actress turned real-life pop star turns 29 this November 23.

Sarah Hyland: November 24 Sarah Hyland. Frazer Harrison/Gettyimages The “Modern Family” actress celebrates 31 this November 24.

Christina Applegate: November 25 Christina Applegate. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The “Dead to Me” actress turns 50 on November 25.

Tina Turner: November 26 Tina Turner. Kevin Winter/Getty Images The legendary singer was born on November 26.

Bill Nye: November 27 Bill Nye. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images The Science Guy turns 66 this November 27.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead: November 28 Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP The “Passions” actress turns 37 on November 28.

Anna Faris: November 29 Anna Faris. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images The actress turned podcast host is celebrating her birthday on November 29.