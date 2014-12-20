Here's Which Celebrities Lost The Most Followers In The 'Instagram Rapture' -- Ranked

On Thursday, Instagram deleted all inactive accounts and spam-bots, leaving many users with significantly fewer followers.

Celebrities were among the hardest hit.

Justin Bieber lost the most followers, with 3,538,228 followers now gone forever. Kim Kardashian came in second with 1,300,963 followers lost. Even accounts like National Geographic and the NBA weren’t safe from the rapture.

See how the top 20 celebrity losers rank below:

