Here's Which Celebrities Lost The Most Followers In The 'Instagram Rapture' -- Ranked

On Thursday, Instagram deleted all inactive accounts and spam-bots, leaving many users with significantly fewer followers.

Celebrities were among the hardest hit.

Justin Bieber lost the most followers, with 3,538,228 followers now gone forever. Kim Kardashian came in second with 1,300,963 followers lost. Even accounts like National Geographic and the NBA weren’t safe from the rapture.

See how the top 20 celebrity losers rank below:

Some celebrities are making light of their losses:

I lost 20k followers in the #InstagramPurge and I’m feeling cleaner than ever! Only real people, please! Twitter, next?

— Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 18, 2014

Wait. IG gave me the followers of the girl that was impersonating me wen I created an IG. Now that I’m on they snatched dem shits bak. LMFAO

— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) December 18, 2014