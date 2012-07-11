These Cash Back Cards Offer The Most For Your Money

With summer heating up, we might find ourselves spending more than we budgeted.



That’s OK, using a rewards credit card could help you claw some of that hard-earned money back.

So which card best? The answer that question, NextAdvisor developed a new calculator to help people get a personalised list of the best cash back cards out there, based on their spending habits.

Tasha Lockyer, senior editor at NextAdvisor, explained how it works: “Users can enter their monthly credit card spending in various categories, then instantly view their personalised results, which show exactly how much cash back they can expect to earn, with the cards ordered from highest earnings to lowest.”

The Strategy

To determine the total rewards users can earn in a year, analysts plugged in spending habits and a card’s earning percentages, fees, bonuses, and limits into a formula. The list below is based on an average American’s spending habits (taken from the Census Bureau) and assumes $1,000 worth of spending per month.

Check out the 12 best cards:

Photo: Tasha Lockyer, senior editor at NextAdvisor.

