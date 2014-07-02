Can You Identify These 12 Brands By Their Trademarked Colours Alone?

Colour can be one of the most important elements of branding.
For instance, Ford’s blue gives people a sense of comfort and stability, while Barbie’s bright pink evokes femininity and warmth.
As a result, many brands have trademarked their recognisable colours to protect the signature shades that help form their identity in the marketplace.
For instance, Coca-Cola has its iconic red and white scheme protected. Plenty of other companies have single shades of colour trademarked, which are crucial to how brands create their marketing, packaging, uniforms, and in-store design.
We wanted to see just how successful these companies have been at getting people to associate their brands with their trademark colour.
Can you name the company based on its trademark shade?
Hint: Office supplies
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com../../image/4f294c07ecad04b630000026/post-it-canary-yellow.jpg' alt='Post it canary yellow' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Hint: Personal finance
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53b2c0f4ecad04415c48e9ee/image.jpg' alt='Personal finance green' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
H&R Block has its green square trademarked to prevent other companies from using it to sell tax preparation software.
Hint: Machinery
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com../../image/4f29610969bedd876b000043/caterpillar-yellow.jpg' alt='Caterpillar yellow' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Hint: Shoes
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53b2c3d2eab8eace24d61a18/image.jpg' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Shoe designer Christian Louboutin won a court ruling in 2012 that prevents rivals from copying his distinctive red soles.
Hint: Retail
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com../../image/4f286cd2eab8ea0b3f00001a/home-depot-orange.jpg' alt='Home depot orange' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Hint: Drinks
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53b2c4c9eab8ea2429d61a19/image.jpg' alt='Drinks green' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Hint: Home supplies
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com../../image/4f295555ecad04e940000027/owens-corning-pink.jpg' alt='Owens corning pink' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Hint: Pharmaceuticals
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com../../image/4f29579c6bb3f7367e000000/nexium-purple.jpg' alt='Nexium purple' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Hint: Beverage
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com../../image/4f295ed769bedd9d6b000034/veuve-yellow.jpg' alt='Veuve yellow' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
