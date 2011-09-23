Which Big Music Company Is Missing From Facebook Music?

Facebook announced a ton of partners that are using its new OpenGraph to let users listen to and share music through Facebook.



But one very important company is missing.

Apple.

iTunes is still the dominant digital music distributor. Everybody who has an iPod or iPhone has an iTunes library.

But you can’t do any social sharing of your iTunes music via Facebook.

Here’s what Facebook CTO Bret Taylor had to say when asked if he wanted iTunes to be involved:

Today’s launch featured a handful of launch partners we were able to work with before F8. Obviously our ambition is to have every app be social. In the long-term, hopefully.

This is a missed opportunity for both companies because Apple could have used some help from Facebook to make iTunes more social.

Its own social sharing feature, Ping, has been a dud because it restricts social features only to songs purchased through iTunes, and because it doesn’t use the biggest social graph in the world but tries to get you to build your own.

Apple was apparently close to using Facebook for Ping, but balked at its “onerous” terms.

No telling what those terms were.

But Apple has good reason to be scared that Facebook’s Web-as-a-platform approach will eventually reduce the importance of iOS. If you can get to all of these great apps on any platform that runs Facebook, why buy an iPhone?

