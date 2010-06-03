Which AT&T 3G Plan Should You Buy?

AT&T announced today that it would stop offering its all-you-can-eat mobile broadband subscriptions beginning June 7. Instead, new subscribers will be required to choose new metered plans, which include overage charges.



Assuming you’re going to buy wireless service from AT&T, which plan should you subscribe to?

The good news is that many customers will actually be able to save money under the new plans.

AT&T says that 98% of its customers use less than 2 GB per month on average. Those subs will be able to save $5 per month — the equivalent of $120 over the length of a 2-year contract — by buying the new $25/month “DataPro” plan, which includes 2 GB of data.

Many other subscribers will be even to save more money by switching down to a $15/month “DataPlus” plan, which includes 200 MB of data. AT&T says 65% of its customers use less than 200 MB per month, which means this plan could be useful for most of the carrier’s current smartphone customers. (If that’s you, downgrading from the $30 plan, you’ll be saving $360 over the course of a 2-year contract.)

But what do these numbers mean on a practical basis? Which plan should you subscribe to?

If you mostly use your smartphone or iPad for email, some web browsing, mapping, looking at photos, and non-video apps, you should be fine with the 200 MB plan. Even some listening to music will squeeze in under this plan.

The guidelines AT&T gives are:

“DataPlus customers have enough data (200 MB) to send/receive 1,000 emails (no attachments), plus send/receive 150 emails with attachments, plus view 400 Web pages, plus post 50 photos on social media sites, plus watch 20 minutes of streaming video.” Additional packs of 200 MB will be available for $15.

If you want to do all that, plus stream some music or video on your smartphone or iPad, you will be better served with the 2 GB plan. This will be especially true for iPhone users once the new iPhone OS 4.0 supports background playback of audio, like Pandora Radio. And once the Netflix app for the iPhone comes out. (And if you want to subscribe to AT&T’s new iPhone tethering service, to use your iPhone to power your laptop, you MUST subscribe to this plan.)

The guidelines AT&T gives are:

“DataPro customers have enough data (2 GB) to send/receive 10,000 emails (no attachments), plus send/receive 1,500 emails with attachments, plus view 4,000 Web pages, plus post 500 photos to social media sites, plus watch 200 minutes of streaming video.” Additional packs of 1 GB will be available for $10.

If you plan to stream a LOT of music or video, and are currently an AT&T iPhone or iPad customer, you’re probably better off sticking with the $30/month “unlimited” plan. But this will prevent you from tethering other devices to your iPhone.

Have questions? Sound off in the comments and we’ll try to help.

