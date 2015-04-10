Here's the difference between every Apple Watch model

Apple is kicking off preorders for the Apple Watch today, which means you’ll be able to try on the watch in stores, pick out the model you like, and place an order online. The watch ships starting April 24.

There are three different versions of the Apple Watch: the Apple Watch Sport, Apple Watch, and Apple Watch Edition. Each model differs in a few ways, but it really boils down to the build materials for the casings and which bands you can select for each one. Apple also sells all of the straps separately in its online store.

We’ve made this chart to illustrate the core differences between each model.

