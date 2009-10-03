Which AOLers Should Prepare Their Resumes?

AOL needs to cut its costs by $300 million and it’ll probably start by firing 2,000 or so people.



So which 2,000 AOLers should be preparing their resumes?

We don’t know, but judging from recent public comments from CEO Tim Armstrong and ad czar Jeff Levick, we’d guess anybody not in “content and advertising.”

At a conference on Thursday, Tim said:

“What is the future of the company? If I had to describe it in one word, I think it’s content.”

In late September, Paid Content’s David Kaplan asked Jeff Levick, “What you don’t want AOL to be, exactly what does that include?”

Jeff answered, “It’s simple: We don’t want AOL to try to be ‘everything.’ We want to just be focused on content and display advertising.”

We don’t expect AOL (TWX) to wash everybody out who’s not blogging or selling ads against blogs this winter, of course. For example, ISP support staff will be around for a while, if only because their business still accounts for a huge portion of AOL’s overall revenues. But to be clear, they and many others are not included in top brass’s long-term vision of the company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.