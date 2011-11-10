LAX Beats Chicago O'Hare As The Busiest Airport This Thanksgiving

Photo: Shutterstock

Be careful you don’t trip over the Kardashians as you fight your way through Los Angeles’ LAX this Thanksgiving.The airport is slated to be the busiest in the country, Orbitz predicts.



The site analysed travel bookings at the top 50 U.S. airports to estimate which would be the least and most crowded during the peak travel period between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27.

LAX booted last year’s No. 1 Chicago O’Hare down a notch and Orlando International rounded out the top three busiest, Orbitz said.

And surprise, surprise: All three of New York’s major airports made the top 10.

Here’s how the rest of the list stacked up:

4. San Francisco International

5. Boston Logan International

6. New York LaGuardia

7. Denver International

8. John F. Kennedy International

9. Newark Liberty International

10. Seattle-Tacoma International

