Limbaugh Will Not Forgive Or Negotiate With Companies That Pulled Advertising

As advertisers keep joining in on the Rush Limbaugh boycott, one company only lasted a week before it went back to the conservative talk show host with its tail between its legs. But Limbaugh is not ready to forgive and forget.



The Los Angeles Times reports that Sleep Train, which had advertised with Limbaugh for 25 years, asked to relaunch a “voiced endorsement” on Limbaugh’s show on Thursday … and they were turned down.

The funny thing is, Sleep Train was the first advertiser to pull its ads from Limbaugh’s show. After receiving a slew of angry messages for advertising on Limbaugh’s show after he called a Georgetown law student a “prostitute” for advocating for inclusion of birth control in insurance plans, the mattress company Tweeted:

We don’t condone negative comments directed toward any group. In response, we are currently pulling our ads from Rush with Rush Limbaugh.

And an Exodus was born.

Think Progress reports that 140 advertisers (and counting) have pulled their spots from the conservative talk show host’s show, which has resorted to playing public service announcements and even dead air online during commercial breaks.

Sleep Train reevaluated its departure after a few days.

The Blaze obtained the email that a Limbaugh representative sent to Sleep Train President Dale Carlsen:

Thank you for your requests last week and this week to restart your voiced endorsement in local markets of The Rush Limbaugh Show, Rush received your requests personally.

Unfortunately, your public comments were not well received by our audience, and did not accurately portray either Rush Limbaugh’s character or the intent of his remarks. Thus, we regret to inform you that Rush will be unable to endorse Sleep Train in the future.

Rush appreciates your long friendship and your past support, and we wish you good luck in the future.

It looks like Limbaugh meant it when he told listeners, “Those advertisers who no longer want your business, fine, we’ll replace them.“

The West Coast mattress supplier had been advertising on Rush’s show for a quarter century and maintained a close relationship.

In a 2005 interview with the Sacramento Bee, the West Coast mattress supplier’s president remembered that when Limbaugh left town for New York, “he said, ‘The people you meet on the way up are the people you meet on the way down. I’ll always take care of you.'”

