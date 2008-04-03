Whew! Hulu Traffic Back On Upswing

Traffic to Hulu took a nosedive the week after public launch last month, a scary trend for News Corp., NBC U, and Providence Equity Partners, which has skin in the game to the tune of $100 million.



Good news! Traffic is again on the upswing, albeit on much more gentle trajectory. Hulu has a long way to recover from its second-week slump, but visitors were up 4% week-to-week from March 22 to March 29.

The Hitwise data:

