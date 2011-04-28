Meet WhereToGet.It, The Shazam For Fashion That Lets You Find That Hot Dress From Gossip Girl

Photo: AP

WhereToGet.It is a startup that solves a real problem: identifying just what exactly is that cool jacket or dress you saw on TV or in the street. What is that? Where can I get it? It’s like a “Shazam for fashion.”(It might not be a problem for you, but we’re pretty sure plenty of women, at least, have it.)



WhereToGet.It is launching officially now after a few months in private beta, and we spoke with Founder/CEO Nicolas Metzke.

Unlike Shazam which works with algorithms, WhereToGet.It is crowd-sourced. What happens is that you post a picture of the fashion item you’d like to find/buy, and other members will post links to things that look like it and vote on it. It works pretty well even with a low userbase of 1,500 people currently.

And of course, once you’ve found that jacket, you can buy it, and WhereToGet.It gets an affiliate fee.

WhereToGet.It is a pivot for the three-person, bootstrapped startup, which also runs Hypeed, a community fashion site (think Tumblr, but for fashionistas only) which is doing well with 4000 contributing bloggers and a partnership with Vogue France, but a media site, particularly in the highly competitive fashion space, is hard to grow and monetise. Hence, WhereToGet.It. Hypeed will hopefully seed the traffic and community that WhereToGet.It needs to work.

The site solves a real problem, has a nice, native business model and looks really nice. Kudos.

