A brilliant new book combines Andy Warhol and 'Where's Waldo?'

Where’s Warhol?/Laurence King Publishing Ltd Somewhere in here, Warhol is in the same judo institute as Yves Klein, an important French postwar artist.

What if Andy Warhol could travel through time? And better yet, what if he was the star of a “Where’s Waldo” book?

“Where’s Warhol?” answers those questions. The new picture book, written by art historian Catherine Ingram and illustrated by Andrew Rae, puts Warhol in different historical moments.

“Andy Warhol had a keen understanding of the potency of popular culture and was able to place himself at the center of cultural phenomena just as they were at their most happening,” Ingram writes in the introduction to the book.

“[We’ve] celebrated Andy’s keen nose for a happening scene by releasing him into the lost cultural milieus of the past. Can you find him in the ancient ruins of Pompeii? Is he wandering the corridors of the Bauhaus Art School? Where is he hiding in the Sistine Chapel?”

We talked to Rae about his work on “Where’s Warhol?” He said Warhol in the Sistine Chapel was the hardest scenario to draw.

“I’m not sure why but I really struggled with it,” Rae told INSIDER in an email. “Although it must have been considerably easier than painting the actual Sistine Chapel.”

The illustrations aren’t just fun — they’re informative about art history. Ingram takes the reader through different important cultural moments.

“I enjoyed the Frida Kahlo image the most to draw as the characters were all so animated and I prefer that scale,” Rae said. “But my favourite image is the The Garden of Artistic Delights.”

“I often get asked to do Where’s Waldo pastiches and I normally turn them down as they’re exhausting,” Rae said. “But I just couldn’t say no to this one.”

