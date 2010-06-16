Where's The White iPhone 4? Apple Says It'll Sell It "As Quickly As We Can"

Apple’s iPhone 4 opened pre-order sales today, and many have complained that Apple is only offering the black iPhone 4 today — the white iPhone 4 is not yet available.



“White iPhone currently unavailable for pre-order or in-store pickup,” says Apple’s web store.

So, where is it?

“There is tremendous excitement for the new iPhone 4 and we are working to get as many of them into the hands of customers as possible,” an Apple rep tells us. “At launch, we have the black models available for purchase and we will be adding the white models as quickly as we can.”

Translation: There’s obviously a production problem somewhere. Apple will start offering the white iPhone 4 when it can. We assume this will be before launch day, June 24, but don’t know.

