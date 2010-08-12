Out of all the apologies out there stemming from the BP oil spill, I liked this speech best, considering the humour behind it.



But Senator Joe Barton’s apology speech to BP (and at the time, CEO Tony Hayward) was a pretty good one too. According to Senator Barton, the United States government was exercising “shakedown” tactics to procure funds for the damages caused by BP’s massive oil spill. Making people pay for the problems they cause was/is apparently unconstitutional, and it bothered Mr. Barton enough that he insisted on encouraging Tony Hayward to continue his beloved yacht races. This is all while oil is washing up against shores and destroying entire ecosystems and livelihoods, mind you. In other words, Mr. Hayward, don’t let that mean ole’ government take away your boo bear.

If it were up to this writer, BP (formerly British Petroleum) would be taking a hit to its balance sheet as large as the devastation caused by its actions. Not only do the 4.9 million barrels leaked into the gulf have an obvious impact on the aquatic and wetland environments and the industries that depend on them, but they have tainted citizen’s opinions of BP across the entire country.

I have to wonder, “Where’s my apology from BP?” As of July 27, 2010, and according to Newsweek, Tony Hayward will receive a severance package of $1.6 million and pension payments totaling around $1 million a year. In total, Hayward will receive around $18 million. Hayward also holds millions of BP shares in a long-term incentive plan with BP. Ask yourself: Was Hayward really worth $18 million?

When you oversee a disaster of this size and scope, regardless of whether it was your fault, and then you complain about “wanting your life back,” there’s little justification for such a package. I know that Hayward has spent around 30 years in the oil business, but I say that BP should have admitted a nationwide apology by doing something drastic: lower its gas prices to obscenely low levels. I mean really low, like in the $1-1.50 range. If they can spend $18 million rewarding incompetence, they can lower their prices.

BP can pretend it’s really sorry and that it will never happen again, but unless they start to funnel their bloated compensation packages for people that can’t do their job into tangible benefits for the average citizen, I can’t imagine anyone forgiving them any time soon.

