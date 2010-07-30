Where's Amazon's Kindle App Store? "We're Working On It," Says Amazon

One thing at a time, OK?

Amazon’s new Kindle, announced last night, looks nicer than its last one. And despite competition from the likes of Apple’s iPad, the Kindle’s new, lower pricing should keep it selling.But what about the Kindle app platform, which Amazon announced in January and hasn’t said much about since?



Neither the Wall Street Journal nor the New York Times — which both had access to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos yesterday — mention the Kindle’s app platform in their stories about the new Kindle.

But we reached out to Amazon last night for an update.

“We’re working on it,” an Amazon rep tells us. “We have some great developers in the beta.”

For what it’s worth, Amazon’s Kindle page doesn’t say anything about the in-the-works app platform, either. But Amazon still has several months to fulfil its claim from January to have apps available “later this year.”

Are you working on any apps with the Kindle Development Kit? Let us know how it’s going: [email protected] Confidentiality guaranteed.

