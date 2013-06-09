YouTube's Early Stars: Where Are They Now?

What happens to YouTube sensations after their 15 minutes of fame is up?
Is that truly the end, or does that time extend?
We did some digging to figure that out.
Some people are still making videos on YouTube, others have totally moved on from entertainment, and one become the subject of a full-feature documentary that debuted at Sundance a couple of years ago.
Brian Collins became known for his painfully awkward sports broadcasts for the Ball State University's newscast in 2005. Collins eventually became a professional broadcaster in for Waco, Texas's ABC affiliate KXXV. He worked there for about a year before being laid off due to budgetary constraints. His next stop was Examiner.com, where he was known as the Waco City Buzz Examiner. Though, it looks like he hasn't written anything since 2010.
Still, it looks like we'll see him again next year with the release of 'The Chronicles of Rick Roll,' an action fantasy film starring Collins and his fellow YouTube stars.
Total video views: 8,136,798
Melody Oliveria, known as bowiechick on YouTube, became Internet famous for her video documenting her breakup with her boyfriend. Throughout the video, she uses her webcam to change her appearance. At one point, Oliveria dons a gas mask and cat whiskers. Today, she's still posting videos to YouTube, but none are nearly as popular as her original video.
Total channel views: 8,563,638
Stephen Voltz and Fritz Globe were the two mad scientists in 'The Diet Coke & Mentos Experiments' video. After the video went viral, Grobe and Votlz found themselves performing on shows like 'Late Night with David Letterman' and 'The Today Show,' and even in front of live audiences across the world.
Today, the two are continuing to experiment with different ways of using everyday objects through their lab, EepyBird.
Total channel views: 11,121,895. But the first video of their experiment posted to YouTube (not by them) has 16,450,710.
William Sledd achieved YouTube fame for his fashion videos praising man bags, and decrying toe rings and mum jeans. His series led to one of the most-subscribed YouTube channels. Last we heard, Sledd is a social media consultant for Paducah Bank.
Total views: 24,486,300
Antoine Dodson probably didn't intend on becoming a YouTube sensation, but it happened anyway.
He became famous for saying, among other catchphrases, 'Hide ya kids, hide ya wife' during an interview with a TV news station about a home invasion in Alabama back in 2010. A comedy group auto-tuned Dodson's interview, turning it into a song and music video on YouTube.
Dodson was reportedly working on a reality TV show about moving from Hunstville, Ala. to Los Angeles, Calif., but we haven't heard anything about it for a while now. Meanwhile, he's endorsed the sales of 'Bed Intruder' costumes as well as the Sex Offender Tracker app for Android and iPhone.
Total video views, since Dodson doesn't have an actual YouTube channel: Over 50 million
You've undoubtedly seen Matt's videos of him dancing with strangers all over the world. Today, Matt is currently at home in Seattle, Wash. From the looks of his blog, he still seems to be doing quite a bit of travelling.
Total views: 94,082,345
Ok, Rebecca Black is by no means an 'early' YouTube star, but Friday will never be the same again thanks to her. She removed the original video when it had about 167 million views, but then reuploaded in September. That video now has over 53 million views. After the video went viral, Black dropped out of school due to bullying by her peers. Black was last seen recording a music video with Dave Days, where she covered 'Stay' by Rihanna.
Total channel views: 123,705,196 (not including views from the original video)
In 2009, David DeVore uploaded a video of his 7-year-old son, also named David, after going to the dentist. In 2010, DeVore told us that he had raked in close to $150,000 since uploading the video. Most of the money came from YouTube, with the rest from licensing and merchandise. We imagine that figure has grown.
David just completed 6th grade and made the gold honour role, the highest honour student can achieve at his school.
Total channel views: 146,898,949
Tay Zonday's song and video 'Chocolate Rain' became a viral sensation in 2007. His deep voice captured the ears of millions of people around the world. Today, Zonday is still making YouTube videos and has done commercial voice and spokesperson work for companies like Dr. Pepper, Intel, TurboTax, Comedy Central, Firefox, and Vizio.
Total channel views: 155,011,843
Remember that guy who passionately defended Britney Spears after her ill-fated attempt at a comeback at the MTV Music Awards in 2007? Chris Crocker, the guy behind 'Leave Britney Alone,' starred in a recent documentary about his life called 'Me at the Zoo.' Last June, HBO Documentaries did a Q&A with Crocker to talk about 'Me at the Zoo.'
Total channel views: 262,760,299
'Charlie bit my finger - again' is one of the most-viewed YouTube videos of all time, clocking in more than 500 million views to date. The video, uploaded in 2007, showed a one-year-old boy named Charlie biting his brother's finger. The family behind the video has reportedly made more than $500,000 through advertisements. In 2012, Ragu featured the two brothers, Harry and Charlie, in a commercial.
Total channel views: 651,500,584
Once again, Psy's not an 'early' YouTube star, but the video platform helped jumpstart his career. His video 'Gangnam Style' is the most-watched video of all-time on YouTube with over 1 billion views. Though, Psy was last seen getting booed at his performance during the Italian World Cup Final.
Total channel views: 2,827,437,996
