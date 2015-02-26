Here are the major US cities with the most available internships right now

Wednesday morning, Glassdoor released its fourth annual list of the highest-rated companies for internships.

This ranking can help students determine which companies to pursue — but not necessarily where to look for opportunities.

So, to help with that, Glassdoor also put together a map revealing the number of internship openings in each of the 20 most populated US cities.

New York City came out on top, with approximately 2,500 available positions. The San Francisco Bay Area follows close behind with 1,500, while Los Angeles rounds out the top three with 1,400 open internships.

NOW WATCH: How To Make A Good First Impression At A Job Interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.