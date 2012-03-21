No One Wants Tim Tebow

Photo: AP Images

As soon as word came through that Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos were ironing out a contract, the Tim Tebow questions began to fly.The likeliest of outcomes seemed to be a trade.



But where?

Everyone’s first instinct was the Jacksonville Jaguars. That doesn’t appear likely, as reports say that Jags management doesn’t have any interest in Tebow.

New England was mentioned as a possibility too because the guy who drafted him, Josh McDaniels, is now an offensive coordinator there and Bill Belichick loves going outside the box. Chances of that ever happening are slim, though.

The Miami Dolphins and their hated GM Jeff Ireland were mentioned, but that doesn’t look promising after they signed David Garrard to compete with Matt Moore.

Other teams with quarterback questions have already figured things out.

Late Manning entrants the San Francisco 49ers will go back to Alex Smith. The Seattle Seahawks settled on free agent Matt Flynn.

Cleveland has issues at QB, but is prepared to continue the Colt McCoy experiment. Even if the Browns were looking for a change, Tebow doesn’t fit into team president Mike Holmgren’s west coast offence.

Philadelphia has even been bandied about as a wild card possibility, but despite the Eagles coaching staff’s success with QB projects, we don’t see this happening.

Green Bay Packers, anyone? Head coach Mike McCarthy liked Tebow A LOT when he came out of college, but forget about it.

Although 12 teams were initially interested in Manning, none of them want Tebow’s services.

Peyton presented a once in a lifetime opportunity even if it meant ditching their long term plans, i.e. New York Jets with Mark Sanchez, Tennessee Titans with Jake Locker, Arizona Cardinals with Kevin Kolb, and Kansas City Chiefs with Matt Cassell.

Washington had early interest in Peyton and probably would’ve considered Tebow (crazy owner), but they traded up in the draft to get Robert Griffin III.

Other teams like Cleveland or Miami have top 10 picks and may end up taking Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Which leaves us at the same place: where will Tim Tebow go?

Because of the uncertainty surrounding the whole situation Pro Football Talk‘s “throw some crap on the wall and see what sticks” approach actually may be rooted in sound judgment. Unfortunately, reasoning behind the Rams, Vikings, Cowboys, and others ever considering Tebow falls apart as soon as you realise it’s rooted in getting attention. And NOT in using Tebow’s unique skills in their offence.

The lack of interest means that wherever Tim Tebow goes, he will probably have to look at a position change or consider being the most talked about backup in league history.

Putting the cherry on top are reports saying the Broncos won’t get much more than a fifth-round draft choice in return for Tebow and may end up just releasing him.

In less than one calendar year Tebow has gone from the most amazing phenomenon the sport and those who follow it have ever seen to a former starting quarterback no one wants.

The NFL is holding up to its “Not For Long” moniker.

