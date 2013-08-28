The Next $US1 Trillion In Mobile Will Come From A Wave Of Apps And Streaming Services

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

The Next Trillion Dollars In Mobile (All Things D)

Chetan Sharma surveys the next decade in the mobile industry and deduces which categories will drive home the biggest revenue opportunities. He claims the global mobile industry will reach $US1.65 trillion this year and will double its revenue over the next 10 years. Read >

One-Fifth Of American Households Choose To Access The Internet Without Broadband Or A Smartphone Connection

(Pew)

Pew Internet Research released a new study tracking the share of U.S. consumers with different Internet connections, including smartphone access. The most interesting data point revealed that 20% of Americans have neither a home broadband connection nor a smartphone. These Americans are essentially left out of the modern Internet economy, which relies on fast and omnipresent connections. Read >



Paid Apps Are Not Successful On Google Play

(Mashable)

According to data from App Annie, about 96% of the 100 top grossing apps from Google Play are actually free to download. Apple’s App Store top-grossing list, meanwhile, consists of just 77% and 69% free apps for iPhone and iPad, respectively. Read >

Lenovo Ups Its Retail Presence In China

(Bloomberg)

Lenovo is taking cues from Apple by bolstering its retail shops in China in order to better position its brand in the public eye. It’s part of an overarching strategy to overtake Samsung in the country. Read >

What’s Next For Microsoft?

(TechCrunch)

Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, recommends a few simple strategies for Microsoft to update its strategy over the long-term, including making its Office apps more widely available, make their products more open for third-party integration, and bolstering their product line in general. Read >

Yelp CEO Criticises Google’s Local Business

(All Things Digital)

Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman was asked by interviewer Charlie Rose if Google’s purchase of Zagat signaled an impending threat to Yelp from a local perspective. Stoppelman responded with a definitive no, and explained how Google’s local business structure was “chaotic.” Read >

Apple Wants iPhone To Be Huge In Russia

(MacRumors)

Apple has been meeting with top Russian smartphone distributors about the launch of its newest handset models. Apple has historically had trouble securing contracts with Russian carriers. Read >

