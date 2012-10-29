Pretty Much All The Computer Models Show Hurricane Sandy Landing At The Exact Same Area Of New Jersey

WSJ weather expert Eric Holthaus tweets that all of the best computer models show Hurricane Sandy going to the same place.



He links to this satellite map showing that virtually every possible path is going to the same area in Southern New Jersey.

Says Holthaus: “This IS where Sandy will make landfall. Near certain.”

While major winds and rain are are expected in the area Sunday evening, landfall is expected Monday night.

