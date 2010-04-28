Where Will AOL Spend Its $187 Million?

Update: Yahoo has acquired the first company on this list, Associated Content. Oh well.



Earlier: AOL just sold its instant messaging company ICQ to Russian holding firm Digital Sky Technologies for $187 million.

Meanwhile, AOL ad revenues tanked another 19% during the first quarter.

The company needs to find a growth engine, fast.

