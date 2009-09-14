Where Were The Deficit Protesters Under Bush?

This weekend, conservatives showed up on The Mall in DC to protest Obama and the exploding deficit. We certainly share their concern, and recognise that a lot of our readers do, too.



Conservatives are noting how unprecedented this is, that Americans would actually show up to protest something like the national debt.

But we still haven’t gotten a good answer to the question: Where were all these protesters during the Bush administration when we spent heavily on two wars, a new prescription drugs benefit, while also cutting taxes?

This isn’t a judgment on any of these actions — were just wondering, why the sudden outrage of deficits?

The answer is obvious, of course. The outrage is partisan, and the result of specific frustrations with current spending plans (healthcare, stimulus, etc.). The deficit is just a convenient thing to attack.

Still, (and this has been said before) if conservative activists had held their leaders to the same standard in the past, the party may not be as deep in the wilderness as it is today.

