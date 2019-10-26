The top 10 ZIP codes where America's wealthiest millennials live, ranked

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Many millennial millionaires live in Silicon Valley ZIP codes.

Nothing says rich like your ZIP code.

A new report by Coldwell Banker looked at the top 10 ZIP codes where America’s 618,000 millennial millionaires live.

The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program worked with wealth intelligence data and research firm WealthEngine to analyse the lifestyles of millennial millionaires, from wealth creation and property investments to spending trends. It defined millennial millionaires as those ages 23 to 37 with a net worth of more than $US1 million.

Read more: The top 10 states where America’s wealthiest millennials live, ranked

With nearly half of America’s millennial millionaires living in California, it makes sense that all but two ZIP codes on the list are in the state: Namely those in Silicon Valley, from Cupertino to San Jose. This indicates the relationship between the tech industry and wealth creation.

See below for the top 10 ZIP codes where America’s millennial millionaires live.

10. 90275: Rancho Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills Estates is located on the coast in southern Los Angeles County, California.

GagliardiPhotography/Shutterstock Rancho Palos Verdes.

Ranchos Palos Verdes is one of the richest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles, according to Curbed. Jefferson Graham of USA Today called it Los Angeles County’s “hidden, rural, coastal gem.”

9. 20854: Potomac, Maryland, is about a 45- to 50-minute drive from Washington DC.

Nicole S Glass/Shutterstock

Potomac, Maryland, is one of the wealthiest towns in the US with an average household income of $US248,189, according to Bloomberg.

8. 94010: The Burlingame/Hillsborough/San Mateo area in California is located between San Francisco and Palo Alto.

SpVVK/Getty Images San Mateo.

Hillsborough and San Mateo are among some of the wealthiest areas in Silicon Valley, reported Business Insider’s Madeline Stone.

7. 95125: San Jose, California, is a little over an hour drive from San Francisco.

Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

A household in San Jose, California, needs to earn $US204,347 a year to be considered wealthy.

6. 94087: Sunnyvale/Cupertino, California, is about a 15- to 20-minute drive from San Jose.

Sundry Photography/Shutterstock Sunnyvale.

Sunnyvale was ranked as the 17th best place to live in America and 15th best place for young professionals by Niche, reported Sue Wood for Patch.

5. 95124: The San Jose/Cambrian Park area is about 30 minutes from Palo Alto in California.

Sabine Schmuck / EyeEm / Getty Images Cambrian Park.

Cambrian Park is a neighbourhood in San Jose, and is known for its “quality education” according to San Jose Real Estate Los Gatos Homes.

4. 95120: The New Almaden/Englishtown/Twin Creeks area os located south of San Jose, California, in Santa Clara County.

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock The Almaden Valley.

New Almaden was known for its mercury mines in the 19th century.According to the National Parks Service, it produced more than $US70 million in quicksilver.

New Almaden is considered to be one of the most valuable mines in California. It is now a historic landmark.

3. 95014: Cupertino, California, is in California’s Silicon Valley, situated west of San Jose.

Orenda Randuch / EyeEm / Getty Images

Cupertino is home to Apple’s headquarters. According to Best Places, the median income in Cupertino is $US134,872, with a median home price exceeding $US2 million.

2. 94539: Fremont, California, is about an hour away from San Francisco and 30 minutes from San Jose.

By Sundry Photography / Shutterstock

According to Zillow, the median home price in Fremont is over $US1 million.

1. 49685: Traverse City, Michigan, is located along the shores of Lake Michigan and is noted for its natural beauty.

Gary Richard Ennis / Shutterstock

Steve Reddicliffe of The New York Times reported that the area is known for its wineries, sandy beaches, and food. Its second-home market sees luxury homes that typically start at $US500,000, according to the Coldwell Banker report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.