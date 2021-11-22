The 6-year-old behind the ‘where we bout to eat at’ meme has died after facing rare autoimmune disorder, his mother says

Antwain Fowler, the 6-year-old boy behind the ‘Where We Bout To Eat At’ viral video, has died, according to his mother. Screenshot/YouTube – AntwainsWorld

Antwain Fowler, the star of the “Where We Bout To Eat At” video, has died at 6, his mother said.

Fowler went viral in 2019 with a video that has amassed 24 million views on YouTube.

Fowler had a rare autoimmune disorder, according to his mother, who launched a GoFundMe.

The boy who went viral in the 2019 YouTube video “Where We Bout To Eat At” has died, his mother said on Instagram. He was six years old, according to the page’s bio, and had lived with a rare autoimmune disease, his mother said in a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Antwain “TJ” Fowler charmed the internet two years ago after a 5-second video featuring him spread online. In the video, he is shown sitting in a car asking where he’s headed to get food. After a moment, Fowler slouches down in the seat in a dejected manner.

The humorous clip, titled “Where We Bout To Eat At,” has over 24 million views and 187,000 likes on Fowler and his family’s YouTube account, AntwainsWorld.

Fowler’s mother, whose name appears to be Christina Burns and who runs Fowler’s Instagram account @_antwainsworld, according to the page’s bio, announced the child’s death in a pair of Instagram posts on Sunday and Monday. The account has over 640,000 followers.

“The pain in my heart is like no other Why God,” she wrote in the first post on Sunday afternoon, which received over 230,000 likes.

In the second post, on Monday morning, the mother posted a selfie of her and Fowler.

“I didn’t deserve to be left empty like this,” she wrote in the caption. She also posted about Fowler’s death on her own Instagram account @_chinablaq, where she goes by the name ChinaDoll and has over 70,000 followers.

Fowler and his mother have a large following online. The AntwainsWorld channel has over 245,000 subscribers and 36 million views on YouTube. The page, which was created in 2013, includes videos like Fowler undergoing a spa day and performing internet challenges with his family.

The “Where We Bout To Eat At” clip blew up so much that iMarkkeyz, a YouTube DJ with over 100,000 subscribers, made a trap remix of the soundbite in 2019 that amassed over 480,000 views on the platform.

“I tried hiding you from the world early on but couldn’t you were meant to be seen,” Fowler’s mother wrote in an Instagram caption on Monday.

Fowler was diagnosed with a rare immune deficiency disorder called autoimmune enteropathy in July 2015, the mother wrote in the description of a GoFundMe she launched in April.

Autoimmune enteropathy is a rare condition found in children in which the body’s immune system attacks itself, irritating the intestines, according to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

On the GoFundMe page, Fowler’s mother wrote that her son was unable to drink milk or eat solid foods in his early childhood.

Fowler had undergone more than 25 surgeries and was hospitalized numerous times due to health issues, the mother wrote in the GoFundMe description. “The first four years of Antwain’s life was an everlasting fight, and very crucial experience for his family,” she wrote.

The GoFundMe fundraiser, “Fighting with Antwain,” has earned over $US65,000 ($AU89,404), exceeding its original $US50,000 ($AU68,773) goal.

“I really appreciate each and everyone of you guys you’ve shown so much love that it’s become overwhelming,” she continued. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Fowler’s mother did not immediately respond to a request for comment.