Where We Are In The Smartphone Revolution

Digital is changing.

There are now twice as many mobile dec vices sold as PCs.

A chart from BI Intelligence‘s new Future Of Mobile deck breaks this down:

Tablet sales alone with overtake PC sales in 2-3 years:

So, the future is definitely mobile.

But, while there still are a lot of “dumbphones” to replace…

… Growth slows after 50% penetration.

To listen to some mobile industry executives and investors tell it, you would think the smartphone revolution was just beginning. But major markets are already past the halfway point.

So, what does this mean? The opportunity is now in the emerging markets. And they’re growing rapidly.

As Henry Blodget argues, these new users will likely spend less on smartphones and apps, and be a less-valuable demographic for advertisers and commerce companies. Growth in the smartphone ecosystem will therefore have to increasingly come from selling more to the earlier, existing smartphone users.

